Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ first post-launch update is live on Switch and while very small, it does accomplish one very important thing: fixing Cherrim.

Here are the full 1.0.3 patch notes:

Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball that contains a Pokémon.

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim.

Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player from obtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to this issue.

In keeping with Nintendo house-style, they are incredibly vague, but the part about Cherrim is pretty clear. Why was Cherrim so hard to catch before and why does it matter? Let me tell you a quick story.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is full of side quests, and Pokémon players being the freak completionists that they are (it’s kind of the entire point of the series), it was a huge pain when some of these side quests relied on RNG to complete them. One of the most notorious of these was “To Bloom or Not To Bloom” which requires players to max out the Pokédex entry for the grass-type Cherrim.

This would have been fine except Cherrim was bugged so that even when players did find the rare Pokémon, it often became uncatchable. As first reported by Polygon, a Japanese support page for Arceus confirmed that whenever Cherrim would transform in battle, which it does randomly and often, Poké Balls would no longer work on it.

Now that little snag is finally no more. Rip Cherrim, your days are numbered. Er, I mean welcome to a heartwarming and mutually fulfilling relationship with your new Pokémon trainer.