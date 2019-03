Image: Nintendo

The starters for Pokémon Sword And Shield are Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble. They’re all cute. Which one will you pick? Japanese website Inside Games asked its readers just that.



Here is how the results breakdown via Livedoor News.

Grookey - 18.8 percent (141 votes) Scorbunny - 34.4 percent (258 votes) Sobble - 46.3 percent (348 votes)

What about you? Which starter will you pick?