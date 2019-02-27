Generation eight of Pokémon is officially here, as this morning Nintendo announced Pokémon Sword and Shield, to release this fall on the Switch. The pair of games are three-dimensional and cel-shaded, looking better than any Pokémon we’ve seen before.



You can watch the first trailer here:

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be the first mainline games in the series to appear on a home console, they’ll take place in a new region (“Galar”), with a whole bunch of new Pokémon, including three starters that Nintendo showed off in a trailer this morning: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

(Yes, those are real names.)

The previous generation of monster-collecting games, gen seven, began with Pokémon Sun and Moon on the 3DS in 2016. Now, three years later, it’s time for the next one.