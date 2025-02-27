Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Commentary

Pokémon Champions Was The Most Important Announcement From Pokémon Day

Giving competitive players their own space could mean great things for single-player Pokémon RPGs

pokemon
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pikachu, Charizard, Gardevoir, and Lucario face off in a two-on-two battle.
Image: The Pokémon Company

We didn’t see Pokémon Champions in motion during the Pokémon Presents showcase today, but the new battle simulator might be the most important announcement made during the presentation. The game is being positioned as the future of Pokémon’s competitive play, as evidenced by the teaser trailer showing players using items like Game Boy link cables to battle, all culminating in a modern-day battle between a Switch user and a mobile player in Champions. While the average trainer is probably most excited to return to Kalos in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Champions could fundamentally change how competitive Pokémon operates, and by extension open up a design space for RPGs like Z-A.

Suggested Reading

Monster Hunter Wilds Promises Stronger Bosses Are Coming After Complaints About It Being Too Easy
Avowed's Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill
11 Fantastic Free Demos Not To Miss In February’s Steam Next Fest
What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Monster Hunter Wilds Promises Stronger Bosses Are Coming After Complaints About It Being Too Easy
Avowed's Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill
11 Fantastic Free Demos Not To Miss In February’s Steam Next Fest
What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Let’s start with what we know. Pokémon Champions is a battle simulation game that won’t be tied to a specific RPG. Right now, competitive players battle in whatever the current mainline Pokémon is, so the best trainers in the scene are battling in Scarlet and Violet in official tournaments. This naturally limits the Pokémon players can use, as well as the gimmick mechanics they can utilize. Champions, meanwhile, will not be tied to a specific game and can import different Pokémon from the Pokémon Home storage app (though The Pokémon Company makes clear in its press release that there will be some restrictions). The trailer also shows that Champions supports different gameplay mechanics like Mega Evolution and Terastallization, indicating that it might be possible to use different strategies that aren’t beholden to a game-specific rule set.

The Pokémon Company

Just how freely we’ll be able to customize rules and party compositions remains to be seen, but The Pokémon Company creating an officially licensed battle simulator similar to the third-party ones used by competitive pros that aren’t limited to the current generation is a huge deal. This means professional players and the average fan will no longer be tied to one another. Official Pokémon tournaments won’t be limited to specific RPGs’ rosters, and mainline games could get more experimental without being chained to a competitive scene.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Pokémon Company Finally Gives Us What We Want: Penny's Eevee Backpack
Our Top Hopes And Predictions For Pokémon Gen 10

Related Content

The Pokémon Company Finally Gives Us What We Want: Penny's Eevee Backpack
Our Top Hopes And Predictions For Pokémon Gen 10

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the most innovative games the series has released in the past decade. It has new battle mechanics like the agile and strong style moves that let you choose to prioritize speed or power, which would be considered “broken” in competitive play. But Legends: Arceus doesn’t have multiplayer battles and doesn’t have to design its turn-based gameplay around whether or not something is fair to a rival trainer. As a result, some of the game’s big story battles are among the most challenging and interesting the series has ever put out. As a non-competitive player, some of the most strategic plays I’ve ever had to make in a Pokémon game’s main story involved making decisions about whether or not to use agile attacks to try and get in a few extra hits, or put everything I had into a strong one in hopes of knocking an enemy out in one shot.

Advertisement

This was a simple tweak to long-established Pokémon mechanics, but if Game Freak can develop RPGs without having to account for a completely different way they might be played in tournaments, it could mean cool innovations like this in future games. Legends: Z-A even introduces its own spin on Pokémon battles by incorporating positioning and area-of-effect to make use of the walkable 3D combat zones. Cool changes like this are only possible if we stop worrying about competitive viability and make space for innovative RPG design.

Advertisement

Severing competitive tournaments from the RPGs is a good thing for everyone, and some of the biggest names in professional Pokémon battling have expressed that having their own space to play and experiment could be a game changer for the scene.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There are still a lot of questions for both competitive and casual players, but the potential possibilities Pokémon Champions could bring to all sides of the community make it the most exciting part of the Presents showcase. I’m stoked for Legends: Z-A, but in the long run, I’m even more interested in how the Pokémon series could keep changing for the better.

Advertisement

 