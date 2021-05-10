Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer
Image: Fortnite / Kotaku

There wasn’t too much of note going down in the big Apple vs Epic court case today, but one thing I did enjoy very much were these official court transcripts of Fortnite trailers, in which the various events are described in painstaking detail.

Illustration for article titled Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer
Image: Apple vs Epic

If you have scope for another, here’s a more detailed description of the game’s 2017 gameplay trailer.

Illustration for article titled Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer
Image: Apple vs Epic

I love these, because they could be any video game trailer if you just swapped out the title, and maybe added [sad, slow version of famous old song].

