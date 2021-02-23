PlayStation's 'Play At Home' Program Returns, Ratchet & Clank Free Next Month

Ratchet & Clank (2016). Screenshot : Insomniac Games

Last year, Sony kickstarted the Play At Home initiative, a program that provided free game to PlayStation players in the hopes of promoting social distancing. Next month, Sony will bring the program back.



Play At Home is fueled by a simple logic. The most surefire way to prevent the spread of covid-19 is to keep people at home. Give them free video games, they’ll be more likely to stay inside and play those games.

During the first run, users were able to claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey at no extra cost. Purely by the numbers, Play At Home was wildly successful. According to the Washington Post, 10 million players claimed Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Advertisement

As with the “free” PS Plus games, once you redeem a game, it’s yours to keep. The big difference here is that, with games received through the Play At Home initiative, you needn’t pay up a monthly membership fee to keep them in your account.

First up is Ratchet & Clank, Insomniac’s 2016 PS4 remake of the all-time classic. (It’s pretty good.) You’ll be able to snag it from March 1 through March 31. The game is also available at no extra cost to members of PS Plus who also own a PlayStation 5; it’s one of 20-odd titles included in the PS5-exclusive PS Plus Collection, but again, to keep those you need to keep paying the monthly fee. A new game in the series, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will come out for PS5 on June 11.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Sony didn’t say what games will be available in the coming months. Unlike last year, Play At Home will run through June. In other PlayStation news, Sony announced today that the PS5 would receive next-get virtual reality. You will almost certainly need to pay for that.