PlayStation's New Kids Sneakers Are Gross

Sony has a long and storied record when it comes to sneaker collabs, from the classic PlayStation Air Force 1 to the more recent Paul George releases. This latest pair, though, is not going to reach those heights.
Rather than releasing with long-term partners Nike (despite looking like bootleg Air Max 270 Reacts), these shoes are being sold at Zara, and are only releasing in kid’s sizes.
They look like something I’d pay $10 for at K-Mart. Which is a shame, because these—with the very catchy official name of “PLAYSTATION © SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS”—somehow actually cost $50.
DISCUSSION
Ew.
Why are the air pockets green and not blue? That’s not why I said ‘ew’ (that should be obvious...), but it does seem off brand.
Like many products from Zara or other “fast fashion” chains.