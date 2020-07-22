Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

PlayStation's New Kids Sneakers Are Gross

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
sneakersplaystationsonyzarakotaku core
Illustration for article titled PlayStations New Kids Sneakers Are Gross
Photo: Zara

Sony has a long and storied record when it comes to sneaker collabs, from the classic PlayStation Air Force 1 to the more recent Paul George releases. This latest pair, though, is not going to reach those heights.

Illustration for article titled PlayStations New Kids Sneakers Are Gross
Photo: Zara
Rather than releasing with long-term partners Nike (despite looking like bootleg Air Max 270 Reacts), these shoes are being sold at Zara, and are only releasing in kid’s sizes.

Illustration for article titled PlayStations New Kids Sneakers Are Gross
Photo: Zara
They look like something I’d pay $10 for at K-Mart. Which is a shame, because these—with the very catchy official name of “PLAYSTATION © SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS”—somehow actually cost $50.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

gokartmozart89
gokartmozart

Ew.

Why are the air pockets green and not blue? That’s not why I said ‘ew’ (that should be obvious...), but it does seem off brand.

They look like something I’d pay $10 for at K-Mart.

Like many products from Zara or other “fast fashion” chains.