PlayStation's New Kids Sneakers Are Gross

Sony has a long and storied record when it comes to sneaker collabs, from the classic PlayStation Air Force 1 to the more recent Paul George releases. This latest pair, though, is not going to reach those heights.



Rather than releasing with long-term partners Nike (despite looking like bootleg Air Max 270 Reacts), these shoes are being s old at Zara, and are only releasing in kid’s sizes.



They look like something I’d pay $10 for at K-Mart. Which is a shame, because these—with the very catchy official name of “PLAYSTATION © SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS”—somehow actually cost $50.

