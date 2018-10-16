Following on from the Nike x PlayStation PG2's that dropped earlier this year—and are now not cheap—there are two more pairs of Paul George’s signature shoe coming, this time in grey and white.



These pics were leaked by py_rates, and show both pairs, with PlayStation branding on the tongue and smaller face button logos across the side.

They’re coming soon, but no word on whether these will feature lighting like the first pair, or if they’ll be more widely-available.

The grey pair is obviously inspired by a classic PlayStation console colour scheme, but white and pinkish-red? Hrm...

Hrm.............