I used this video games platform to call Paul George’s first signature shoe (the PG1) “trash” last year, so it’s only fair I return in 2018 to say his second is “not trash”.



George launched the revised PG2 sneaker over the weekend in the Thunder’s game against the Cavs, with a special PlayStation model of the shoe that’s covered in far more enjoyable video game nods than “the insole has an awkward shot of my 2K player model all over it.”

The PG2's debut colourway is simply called PlayStation, and has stuff like a light-up PlayStation logo on the tongue, PlayStation icons across the side and lace holes that match the colours of the console’s controller buttons.

These aren’t incidental homages, it’s a full-on branding exercise done in collaboration with Sony (the shoes, which are being made available for sale, will include a code to download a dynamic theme on the PlayStation Store), which is fine, whatever. Loads of people like basketball and they also like PlayStation, so it’s not like this is some unnatural crossover.

The PG2 PlayStation colourway is out next month.