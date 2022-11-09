This month’s helping of PlayStation Plus games is as stuffed as a Thanksgiving turkey. A little seasonal analogy for you there, ahem. Anyway, it’s looking like a fantastic month for fans of a variety of popular game series.

Despite the subscription service recently losing nearly two million subscribers after a confusing relaunch—and adding an even more confusing PlayStation 5 discount program—the Sony faithful will be eating well when new PS Plus additions like Rainbow Six Siege, Skyrim, and a treasure trove of Kingdom Hearts games make their way to the paid service this month.

Here’s the full list of what gets added to PS Plus Extra and Premium on November 15:

Chorus (PS4, PS5)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS4, PS5)

The Gardens Between (PS4, PS5)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS4, PS5)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

If you’ve been feeling inspired by Florida’s newly elected Gen-Z congressperson and self-confessed Kingdom Hearts fan Representative Maxwell Frost, now’s as good a time as any to brush up on your Disney Final Fantasy nonsense. Obviously, PS Plus doesn’t have all of the Kingdom Hearts games available, but it’ll definitely give you a great head start. You’ll be battling in empty parking lots in no time.

In addition to the legion of Tom Clancy and Kingdom Hearts games, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin are coming to PS Plus this month as well.

Also, hope you like the Ratchet & Clank franchise, because subscribers to PS Plus Premium, the third and most expensive tier of the service ($18 a month), are getting a bunch of classics from the series. Here be your Ratchet & Clank helpings:

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

There are literally not enough hours in a single month to play all of these games. Forget holiday feasting, Sony’s ensured all your free time’s already spoken for.

