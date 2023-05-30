Along with improved ray-tracing, the Rift Apart port will feature support for up to 48:9 resolutions and have “gameplay and cutscenes [...] optimized for ultra-wide screens,” Huijbregts said. For graphics upscaling, players will be able to choose from NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. Latency-improving NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA, which boosts image quality on truly almighty GPUs, will also be supported.

Those who pre-purchase the game get to unlock both the Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armor set early, just like they could during Rift’s original 2021 pre-order cycle for PlayStation. Otherwise, the game will have what you expect from all PC ports—full, customizable mouse and keyboard support and DualSense controller compatibility.

Personally, I think Rift Apart is a goofy, surprisingly gorgeous game, and I’m really hoping that translates well to PC. Likewise, in a Kotaku review, writer John Walker said that Rift Apart is “brain-dazzlingly stunning.”

“With the paucity of new-generation releases and the focus on rendering grim-dark frowning human faces, seeing what the PS5 is capable of here is a revelation,” he says. The voice acting “is great, giving this the usual Ratchet & Clank feel of a big budget movie, and the gags hit well.” Plus, there’s a girl in it. This is the game of a generation.

 