Shortly after the latest update for Apex Legends went live today, some players began reporting that they’d lost all of their progress in the game after logging back in. Respawn said on Twitter that it was looking into the issue, and would provide an update as soon as possible.



Apart from apparently breaking players’ save files, today’s 1.1 update didn’t change much. The biggest addition was a new option to immediately re-party with your squad from the previous match. Otherwise, the patch notes were pretty minimal. Yet after the update went live some players immediately took to the game’s subreddit to report that all of their unlocked characters and cosmetics had vanished.



“This is great, only the update wiped my stats, level, battle pass levels, unlocked legends, skins, crafting metals, legend tokens and refunded my coins for buying the battle pass and reset everything back to 0,” wrote Reddit user UrsineVulpine.



In a follow-up tweet, Respawn suggested that players not make any purchases until it was able to get to the bottom of things.



“Until the issue has been resolved we recommend players do not buy or craft anything. We’ll continue to provide updates, along with an ETA, as information comes in,” the studio wrote.



Some players have decided to not let their game update until Respawn reports that the bug has been fixed, but it’s unclear if that will have any effect, since player progress is stored on the Apex Legends servers. It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but it doesn’t appear to be isolated to a single platform, with players from both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 reporting that their accounts have been reset. There are currently hundreds of reports on the official Electronic Arts support page about the issue as well. EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



For now, Respawn wrote in a Reddit post that it has taken the game’s servers offline while it tries to restore players’ progress.

