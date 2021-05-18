Player Completes Grand Theft Auto V In Nine Hours Without Taking A Single Hit

Image : GTAV

Here we have GTAV player UnNameD not only finishing the entire singleplayer storyline in a blistering nine hours, but somehow doing the entire thing without taking a single punch, stab or stray bullet in the process.



Using a mod that would kill him in the event of taking even a sliver of damage—just to make sure everything was above board—you can see the first of three chapters of UnNameD’s recording of the playthrough below. And just so you know, it took him 48 attempts before making this successful run.

Note that there’s a little bit of contention her e. While UnNameD is the first player to successfully complete this run using these strategies, a lot of the research and groundwork was done by another player preparing to achieve the same feat, DarkViperAU, who UnNameD simply beat to the punch.

