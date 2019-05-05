Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

One of the main reasons I run Fine Art every night is that I’m fascinated by the earliest origins of the characters and worlds that we love. And it doesn’t get much earlier than these sketches laying down the foundations of classic tower defence game Plants vs Zombies.



To celebrate the series’ tenth birthday, creator George Fan has been sharing some early notes on Twitter, including this sketch that basically lays down the entire design and layout of the game in a way that’s instantly recognisable to anyone who’s seen the polished, final product.

It’s crazy how that rough doodle ends up being so close to the final design:

In addition to the sketch Fan has also been sharing design notes alongside them, like the game’s Magic: The Gathering inspiration:

George is going to be sharing more PvZ notes from the archives through the week on Twitter, so stay tuned if you want to read up on more stuff like this.