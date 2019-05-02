Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Ala Kapustka is a concept artist and illustrator who works for CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.



You can see more of Ala’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement