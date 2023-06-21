Nintendo

Significantly, the Game Boy Advance SP made backlit handhelds a new standard for Nintendo. Plenty of kids who grew up with the original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance have stories about needing to use the light in the back of their parents’ car to play their Game Boy on the way home at night. That probably seems unfathomable to kids who have grown up with smartphones or any Nintendo handheld after the SP, but we were fighting for our lives while also fighting gym leaders in the old Pokémon games.

Advertisement
A render shows a silver Game Boy Advance SP.
Image: Nintendo

When I got my first black Game Boy Advance SP, it felt like a complete revelation. No longer would I have to deal with my parents yelling at me to turn off the light while they were driving, and I could run Mario levels in peace. This was the sentiment for a lot of people, and eventually, the SP outsold the standard model by several million units. So while the original Game Boy Advance might be more visually associated with the era, the SP really was the star of that generation of Nintendo handhelds. RIP to the Game Boy Micro, but we love a foldable, backlit king.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Even though we’re now 20 years removed from the Game Boy Advance era, it did make me smile to see the SP get a little love in Pikmin 4, because it was a pivoting point for Nintendo’s handhelds. The next step is to find what kid left their priceless gem of a video game device out for the Pikmin to collect and put in their ship. They clearly don’t appreciate what they’ve got and perhaps deserve to have it carried away by tiny little plant people.