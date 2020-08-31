ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Pikachu Stars In The PPAP Singer's New Music Video

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pikachu
pikachujapankotakueast
Save
Illustration for article titled Pikachu Stars In The PPAP Singers New Music Video
Screenshot: -PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

In 2016, comedian Pikotaro went viral with his song “PPAP.” Earlier this year, he released a song to encourage people to wash their hands. Now, he’s back, and this time he’s hanging out with an electric rodent.

Advertisement

The new song is called “Pikataro and Pikotaro” (Pika to Piko in Japanese). In much of it, Pikataro is translating a series of words Pikachu says.

“We wanted to make something special that will make everyone smile☺ and have fun at home as people worldwide are staying home this summer,” states the video’s official YouTube description.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Akihabara Will Look Different After This Arcade Closes [Update]

This Isn't Anime, But A Model Diorama

Sunday Comics: Adorable

Moon Was Pretty Confusing Until Its Devs Tweeted The Manual

DISCUSSION