Pikachu Stars In The PPAP Singer's New Music Video

In 2016, comedian Pikotaro went viral with his song “PPAP.” Earlier this year, he released a song to encourage people to wash their hands. Now, he’s back, and this time he’s hanging out with an electric rodent.



The new song is called “Pikataro and Pikotaro” (Pika to Piko in Japanese). In much of it, Pikataro is translating a series of words Pikachu says.

“We wanted to make something special that will make everyone smile☺ and have fun at home as people worldwide are staying home this summer,” states the video’s official YouTube description.