Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Remember the song “PPAP”? Singer Pikotaro is back with a new version of his 2016 viral hit. Gone are the pens, pineapples and apples. Instead, in their place are hands and soap.



Watch the video below, and remember to wash your hands.

Don’t touch your face, either.