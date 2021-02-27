Pikachu Gets More Powerful The More It Sleeps

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Pikachu!

Pikachu Details

Type: Electric

Average Height: 1' 04"

Average Weight: 13.2 lbs

First Added In Generation I

Happy Birthday, Pokemon! Today is the 25 anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. Wild! It’s probably older than a lot of folks who read Kotaku. I was only four years old when Pokemon started. While I had some cards and books, I never quite enjoyed it as much as others I knew. But I did like Pikachu. So on this big day, it seemed the perfect time to finally talk about Pikachu. Maybe you’ve heard of it?

Advertisement

Sometimes when writing these posts, I have to really, REALLY dig to find interesting information or facts. With Pikachu, that’s even more true. But not because there isn’t a lot of words on the internet about Pikachu. The opposite is true. Basically, everything about this famous little rat that could be said has already been said. I doubt I could surprise or entertain you with any weird facts about it because... it’s Pikachu. I don’t need to say it, you already know, but it’s an electrical rat that is one of the very first Pokemon we ever see in the anime.

I wonder, when the artists were working on the first generation of Pokemon, did any of them realize that Pikachu was going to be so popular. It’s become the de facto mascot of the franchise and is possibly one of the most iconic characters on the planet. And what I find so impressive about Pikachu and its success is that, not to be mean, but its design is so simple. It’s a chubby rat with a weird tail and some red dots on its face. It’s so simple, so basic and so damn perfect. It can be drawn by most people and kids, even if they lack any artistic skill. And yet, it is instantly identifiable. Like I said, impressive.

I know there is some hatred and anger directed at Pikachu, which I can understand. It’s the Elmo situation. A popular and cute character overshadows an entire show or franchise. But it’s not Pikachu’s fault he’s so adorable and looks great in any hat. And at the end of the day, Pokemon fans should be thankful that Pikachu ended up being the mascot of the franchise. I doubt as many folks would be into Pokemon in 2021 if like... Mr. Mime was the Pokemon that Nintendo and Gamefreak pushed all the time. So thank you Pikachu, you saved us all from that horrible timeline.

Advertisement

Random Facts

Oh yeah, while digging through the HUGE Bulbapedia

It’s wild how Pikachu’s design has changed over the last 25 years. From a super chubby rat to a lean and sleek rodent. Though, I’ll always have a soft spot for that original plus-sized boy.

I don’t understand why people get so mad at folks who say Pikachu is their favorite Pokemon. People are allowed to like popular things. At least they don’t like Pyukumku

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

Most importantly, its mouth looks like an anus. Why? -Zap Rowsdower

Because this thing was designed by someone after they were challenged to create the worst Pokemon ever. (I assume.)

Advertisement

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon