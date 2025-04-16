Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Bring Games To Switch 2

Did you hear? The console wars are over. And here’s more evidence to prove it. During a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer made a point of explaining that the company was definitely going to support Switch 2 and bring its big games to the upcoming Nintendo console.

In a recent interview with Variety, Spencer was asked about the Nintendo Switch 2. A few years ago, that would have been a weird question, but we now live in a world where multiple Xbox-published games, like Grounded and Pentiment, are available on Switch. And other formerly Xbox-only games like Forza Horizon 5 are arriving on PlayStation 5 in the near future, too. So in 2025 it makes a lot of sense to ask Spencer about Nintendo’s next home console.

“So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2,” Spencer told Variety. “Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games.”

It has been reported that Halo might be the next big Xbox franchise to make the leap to other consoles, including the Switch 2. This tracks with previous reports and public comments from Spencer that made it clear that all games, including Halo, could become multiplatform franchises.

Spencer further explained that he is a “big believer” in Nintendo’s place in the game industry and supporting the company. Personally, I’d love to see Xbox support the Mario company by bringing Game Pass and Xbox streaming to Switch 2, but that’s probably a bridge too far for Nintendo.

Did Switch 2 change Xbox’s next-gen console plans?

Of course, when you have the head of Xbox in front of you and you are talking about a new console from a former rival, you have to ask about future Xbox consoles. And that’s what Variety did, asking Spencer if he’s “antsy” to announce a next-gen Xbox after Nintendo’s big Switch 2 reveal earlier this month.

“No. I think all of us in this industry should focus on our communities and the player base that we’re building,” said Spencer. “I get inspired by what a lot of different creators do and other platform holders. But I believe in the plans that we have.”

It’s been reported that Xbox’s next big console could arrive in 2027 after a handheld Steam Deck-like Xbox device hits the market. The Switch 2, meanwhile, is set to arrive on June 5 and will cost $450. Reportedly, you might be able to start pre-ordering it later this month in Canada and the United States.

