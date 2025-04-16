Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Bring Games To Switch 2

The Xbox boss also said he is a 'big believer' in Nintendo and wants to keep working with the company

nintendoxboxMario
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Bring Games To Switch 2
Image: Xbox / Nintendo / Kotaku

Did you hear? The console wars are over. And here’s more evidence to prove it. During a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer made a point of explaining that the company was definitely going to support Switch 2 and bring its big games to the upcoming Nintendo console.

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Could Be Amazing, The Switch Launch Was One For The Ages, And More Of The Week's Takes
Nintendo Switch Sports Players Are Already F***ing With The Game’s Profanity Filter
9 Things You Might Not Know About The Switch 2
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Could Be Amazing, The Switch Launch Was One For The Ages, And More Of The Week's Takes
Nintendo Switch Sports Players Are Already F***ing With The Game’s Profanity Filter
9 Things You Might Not Know About The Switch 2
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In a recent interview with Variety, Spencer was asked about the Nintendo Switch 2. A few years ago, that would have been a weird question, but we now live in a world where multiple Xbox-published games, like Grounded and Pentiment, are available on Switch. And other formerly Xbox-only games like Forza Horizon 5 are arriving on PlayStation 5 in the near future, too. So in 2025 it makes a lot of sense to ask Spencer about Nintendo’s next home console.

Advertisement

Related Content

How To Get Your Year-End Wrap-Ups For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
Xbox Is Working On A Gaming Handheld But It's Still A Few Years Out

Related Content

How To Get Your Year-End Wrap-Ups For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
Xbox Is Working On A Gaming Handheld But It's Still A Few Years Out

“So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2,” Spencer told Variety. “Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games.”

Advertisement

It has been reported that Halo might be the next big Xbox franchise to make the leap to other consoles, including the Switch 2. This tracks with previous reports and public comments from Spencer that made it clear that all games, including Halo, could become multiplatform franchises.

Advertisement

Spencer further explained that he is a “big believer” in Nintendo’s place in the game industry and supporting the company. Personally, I’d love to see Xbox support the Mario company by bringing Game Pass and Xbox streaming to Switch 2, but that’s probably a bridge too far for Nintendo.

Did Switch 2 change Xbox’s next-gen console plans?

Of course, when you have the head of Xbox in front of you and you are talking about a new console from a former rival, you have to ask about future Xbox consoles. And that’s what Variety did, asking Spencer if he’s “antsy” to announce a next-gen Xbox after Nintendo’s big Switch 2 reveal earlier this month.

Advertisement

“No. I think all of us in this industry should focus on our communities and the player base that we’re building,” said Spencer. “I get inspired by what a lot of different creators do and other platform holders. But I believe in the plans that we have.”

It’s been reported that Xbox’s next big console could arrive in 2027 after a handheld Steam Deck-like Xbox device hits the market. The Switch 2, meanwhile, is set to arrive on June 5 and will cost $450. Reportedly, you might be able to start pre-ordering it later this month in Canada and the United States.

Advertisement

.