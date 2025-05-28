Rumored Persona 4 Remake Seemingly Confirmed By Voice Actor After He Claims To Have Been Recast

Persona 4 voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, who has voiced the character of Yosuke in every Persona 4 game and project, announced on social media that he wouldn’t be returning in the upcoming Persona 4 remake, despite asking if he could come back. Funny thing, though: Atlus and Sega haven’t actually announced a remake of Persona 4 yet.

OK, so while a remake of the 2008 PS2 RPG Persona 4 has yet to be officially confirmed, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation floating around the web about such a project. But it’s all been leakers and insiders sharing tidbits and possible information, nothing concrete. However, with a famous voice actor from the original game talking openly about the project and implying that it might have recast some characters, it seems the cat is out of the bag, even if Sega and Atlus didn’t plan on that happening.

On May 28, Lowenthal posted on BlueSky—in response to fans asking him about the remake and his return—saying that he wasn’t coming back despite possibly begging Atlus to return.

“And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake,” posted Lowenthal, who also voices Spider-Man in the Insomniac games on PS4/PS5. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back.”

Kotaku has reached out to Sega and Atlus for more information about the remake and the recasting.

The last big Persona remake, Persona 3 Reload, did recast the main group of characters. While the decision was controversial at the time, many praised the new voice acting in the RPG. So it seems that Atlus might be doing the same thing again, assuming Persona 4 remake is real and happening. And it wouldn’t be the first time: Persona 4 was previously partially remastered and improved. That version of the game, Persona 4 Golden, was then ported to Vita in 2012 and consoles and PC in 2020.

As for why Lowenthal, a famous voice actor with a long career in the industry, would seemingly leak a project ahead of an official announcemen? Well, perhaps the rumors have been swirling for so long that he forgot it wasn’t actually official yet. Or maybe he was grumpy about not being cast.

