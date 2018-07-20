Screenshot: 東映映画チャンネル

A new Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer just debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. In it, Broly’s goes bonkers, but what many fans also dig are Goku’s and Vegeta’s winter wear.

Just look at these jackets!

Folks love them. I do, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Japan, those who pre-order movie tickets for Dragon Ball Super: Broly get little Goku or Vegeta jacket figurines with plastic hair that changes hair based on the temperature.

Advertisement

Screenshot: 東映映画チャンネル

Supplies are limited, and it looks like there will be other pre-order freebies prior to the movie’s December 14 release in Japan.