John Cena Has An Idea For A Unique Way He Could Enter The MCU As Peacemaker

In the history of feuds, “DC Studios fans vs. Marvel Studios fans” ranks above “Red Sox fans vs. Yankees fans” and slightly below “people who like pineapple on their pizzas vs. people with normal taste buds.” Yet, behind the unanswerable debates over which brand of superheroes would reign supreme are simply comic-book and movie fans who want to see epic battles. That’s exactly why, during a Q&A session at FAN EXPO Dallas 2025, Peacemaker himself, John Cena, proposed an interesting way he could find himself in the MCU.

When asked by an innocent young man in the crowd about the possibility of Cena ever being associated with the MCU, the Peacemaker star eventually said no—while alluding to not being cast in any Marvel films...yet. But before he crushed that child’s dreams, the 17-time WWE Heavyweight Champion expressed hope that in the future “everybody plays nice in the sandbox,” in reference to how the two competing companies could come together.

“I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman. I would love to see all superheroes across all platforms be involved in a universe. So, if that happens and I get my wish as a member of the DC[U], I would essentially walk into the MCU.”

As much as that might appear to be a pipe dream, DC Studios and Marvel Studios haven’t been brutal adversaries recently in public. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has stated in the past that he wants his company’s rival to make great superhero movies for the sake of preserving the importance of the moviegoing experience. Even though DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn did make unflattering remarks asserting that Disney’s mandate for increased output “killed” Marvel, he later clarified on Threads that his competitor has passed the “sacrifice-everything-for-streaming craze.”

Also, DC Comics and Marvel Comics have been playing nice off and on since the ’70s. The first crossover issue between them was the Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man one-shot from 1976. If Spider-Man and Batman can team up in the comics, I’m sure Peacemaker can find his way into Avengers Tower somehow to help the New Avengers. Someone just has to tell Feige and Gunn to open the checkbooks.