John Cena’s Heel Run: 3 Things We Like And 3 Things We Don’t

John Cena finally decided to sever his (as he described it) “abusive,” “dysfunctional,” and “toxic” relationship with the WWE Universe. Therapists everywhere smiled.
Still, it begs the question: After 20-plus years of loving fans unconditionally, why would the former Leader of the Cenation have such a sudden change of heart—without any build or breaking point moment? That needed to be addressed more effectively.
Picture this: Instead of kicking Cody Rhodes in the nads at the Elimination Chamber, the GOAT remained a babyface and lost cleanly to the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. Then he would narrowly lose to Cody again at Backlash. And then he would be inches away from grabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase but fall short.
Cena’s days would be numbered; his opportunity to capture a record-breaking 17th championship shrinking with each appearance.
At SummerSlam, Cody would grant Cena one last title shot. As the match unfolded, Cena just couldn’t put Rhodes away—Attitude Adjustment after Attitude Adjustment, from the top rope, and maybe a piledriver for good measure. Kick-out.
Conflicted, Cena ultimately would decide to smash Rhodes in the head with the belt when the ref isn’t looking to pick up the 1-2-3.
Over the next few weeks, John would explain his actions and attempt to celebrate with the fans, but they would reject him. That would cause Cena to snap and lead to him violently attacking Rhodes (putting him on the shelf), then admonishing the WWE Universe for spitting in the face of his crowning achievement and treating him like shit all these years.
This would set up three to four months of supervillain Cena—much like the guy we’re seeing now—whose reign was built on rock-solid motivation, courtesy of Kotaku.