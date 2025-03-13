The 10 Most Important Moments on the Road to WrestleMania 41

The Road to WrestleMania traditionally kicks off with the Royal Rumble, setting the stage for unforgettable moments leading up to WWE’s biggest event. Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Rumble and went on to claim victory at WrestleMania. In 2019, Kofi Kingston’s underdog journey, dubbed Kofimania, culminated in a historic win over Daniel Bryan after overcoming countless obstacles. Two years ago, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in a WrestleMania classic, following weeks of tension and Zayn’s dramatic split from The Bloodline, making for must-watch television.
This year, the stakes are higher than ever, with a villainous John Cena facing a vengeful Rhodes in a match that could reshape WWE history. The Rock’s involvement remains a mystery, adding to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill’s return sets the stage for a heated battle against her mystery attacker, possibly Naomi. As WrestleMania approaches, we’re revisiting the biggest moments on this thrilling journey—stay tuned for all the action!