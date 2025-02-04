The Yeet Reigns Supreme In Our WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Last Month’s Ranking: N/A

Last Month’s Segments: At Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Rhodes emerged victorious, but the loss left his Canadian-born opponent furious. Following the match, Owens attacked Rhodes with his finishing move—the package piledriver—which had been banned in WWE until recently. He then stole the recently reintroduced winged eagle WWE Championship belt, effectively sidelining Rhodes for a few weeks.

During the buildup to the Royal Rumble, Owens repeatedly claimed he was the true World Champion and even attempted to recruit his longtime friend and fellow Canadian, Sami Zayn, to assist him in dethroning Rhodes. As tensions escalated, The American Nightmare made his return and engaged in multiple brawls with Owens on WWE TV. Their rivalry culminated in a contract signing for a ladder match at the Royal Rumble, where both the winged eagle title and the Undisputed Championship—still in Rhodes’ possession—would be suspended above the ring. The storyline leading into the premium live event (PLE) was compelling, with many fans believing Owens had a legitimate shot at dethroning Rhodes.

Royal Rumble In-Ring Performance: The WWE Champion found himself in an all-out war against a dangerous and determined Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The two competitors brawled into the crowd before making their way back to ringside, escalating the intensity of the match. Owens, known for always delivering an entertaining performance regardless of the match type, did not disappoint.

Rhodes endured a relentless onslaught for most of the contest. Desperate to turn the tide, he attempted to climb the ladder to retrieve the titles, but Owens had other plans. The Prizefighter yanked the ladder from under Rhodes, leaving him hanging in mid-air, clutching the suspended championships—a thrilling moment that paid homage to classic ladder matches of the past. Owens capitalized on the situation with a brutal powerbomb variation.

In a critical moment, Rhodes attempted to superplex Owens from the top rope—an ambitious move that rarely succeeds. Instead, Owens countered with a devastating Avalanche Fisherman Buster onto a ladder, delivering one of the match’s most jaw-dropping spots. However, Owens’ downfall came after he was sent crashing through a ladder via an Alabama Slam, sealing the victory for Rhodes.

Despite the loss, Owens delivered a stellar performance, proving once again why he remains one of WWE’s elite competitors.