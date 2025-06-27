The Full Timeline Of John Cena And CM Punk's Historic Rivalry

Save for Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, no two wrestlers bring out the best in each other quite like John Cena and CM Punk.

Advertisement

On paper, they are vastly different. In their primes, Cena was the superhero company man who always won regardless of the odds stacked against him or whether fans actually wanted him to, and, by contrast, Punk was the rebellious, tattoo-covered indie darling whose real talk and wrestling chops changed the industry forever.

The yin and yang dynamic created an unparalleled chemistry that continues to this day and will be on display in the ring for perhaps one final time.

As we inch closer to their clash at Night of Champions, airing on Peacock at 12 PM ET this Saturday (their first one-on-one bout in over 10 years), we’re looking back at the Tommy guns, pipebombs, and five-star matches that have made John Cena and CM Punk’s rivalry so magical.