Find And Defeat Rogue Exiles In Path Of Exile 2 For Unique Loot And Challenges

As if the world of Wraeclast wasn’t tough enough to survive, what with over 100 bosses to fight in nearly Soulslike combat from an ARPG perspective. But developer Grinding Gear Games went ahead and added a new challenge in

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

“Dawn of the Hunt: Rogue Exiles.” This unique encounter mimics one of the available player classes, complete with abilities and, in some cases, playstyle, to offer additional challenges. They’re brutal, unexpected, and rewarding to fight. Here’s how to find and defeat Rogue Exiles!

Advertisement

1. Where to find Rogue Exiles

2. Who are the Rogue Exiles?

3. Tips for fighting Rogue Exiles

Advertisement

Where to find Rogue Exiles

Advertisement

You’ll start encountering Rogue Exiles sometime during Act TWo of the main campaign, though they have an ~eight-percent chance to spawn in any zone after that. I went through the entire campaign as Huntress without encountering a single one. Upon entering Grelwood Forest on Cruel difficulty, I ran into Sondar. I then fought a second, Adrienne, a few zones later—all on Cruel.

Read More: Path Of Exile 2’s Huntress Has Powerful Early Game Skills You Should Take Advantage Of

Advertisement

I’m unsure if there’s a correlation or if the increased difficulty boosts the spawn rate of Rogue Exiles, but Cruel is most certainly the place to be if you want to fight a mimic.

Who are the Rogue Exiles?

Advertisement

There are currently 12 Rogue Exiles in Path of Exile 2 as of the launch of “Dawn of the Hunt.” As this is a new encounter feature, we suspect more will come in future content updates. But for now, you can expect to face off against:

Adrienne, the Malignant Rose (Ranger)

Bronnach, the Manhunter (Ranger)

Ciara, the Curve Weaver (Witch)

Doran, the Deft (Monk)

Drusian, the Artillerist (Mercenary)

Hesperia, the Arcane Tempest (Sorceress)

Nyassa, the Flaming Hand (Sorceress)

Raok, the Bloodthirsty (Warrior)

Sondar, the Stormbinder (Monk)

Taua, the Ruthless (Warrior)

Ulfred, the Afflicted (Mercenary)

Vasa, the Death Akhara (Witch)

Tips to help you beat Rogue Exiles

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Rogue Exiles play similarly to how a real-life player might. They’re frantic, fast-paced, and pop abilities like candy to keep up the pressure. Here are a few tips to help you deal with such potent foes:

Rogue Exiles generally attack out of nowhere, ambushing you as you roam a zone, clearing mobs. As such, you’ll likely wind up fighting the Rogue and any surrounding mobs, so do your best to clear the latter first so that you may focus on the fight.

Like other Elite and mini-boss enemies in PoE2, Rogue Exiles often telegraph their hits, but to a lesser degree. You must be quick on your toes, and it helps to have experience with the class in question.

While not guaranteed, Rogues occasionally drop their equipment—unique items with varying stats and modifiers—but most often drop low-tier Magic loot and currencies, so they’re not a reliable farming source.

Advertisement

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt is on now, and players are rushing to the endgame, so join the fun on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs!