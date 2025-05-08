Path of Exile 2’s Huntress Has Powerful Early Game Skills You Should Take Advantage Of

Path of Exile 2 already offers a handful of enjoyable and powerful character classes—Witch, Druid, and Mercenary, for example—along with more to come as Early Access progresses. With the launch of the latest season—Dawn of the Hunt—the most significant content update to the game yet, we have yet another to play around with: Huntress. She’s a mighty warrior queen wielding a spear and buckler shield, and her best early-game skills create the foundation for a powerhouse hero!

After spending several hours with the Huntress, running through Act One and pushing into the second Act, I can confidently say that she’s immensely powerful. I didn’t feel this strong wielding a crossbow as the Mercenary at launch. Her abilities range from mobility to attack, allowing you to disengage enemies quickly and hit hard with magic-infused spears.



1. Disengage

2. Lightning Spear

3. Barrage

Disengage

First and foremost, I recommend opting for Disengage for your tier-one skill. While Explosive Spear proves powerful and is a valuable skill to invest a gem in, that’s for later. Right now, let’s prioritize a movement ability that does damage and allows you to put some distance between you and your formidable foes.

Disengage, once activated, allows you to leap backward while rupturing the ground in front of you, sending spikes of dirt and stone toward your enemies. It’s an excellent AOE (area-of-effect) ability that grants invulnerability for a short period, too.

Tier : 1

: 1 Cost : 6 Mana

: 6 Mana Cooldown : 1.50S

: 1.50S Attack Damage : 93%

: 93% Requires: Level 3, 9 Dexterity, Spear

Lightning Spear

With Disengage tackling mobility, it’s time to invest in a hard-hitting projectile attack ability that, honestly, is currently one of my favorite skills in the game. Lightning Spear hits like an eighteen-wheeler, sending out a spear imbued with lightning damage that slams into single and group targets, electrocuting an area around where the ability lands.

It’s an excellent follow-up attack after popping Disengage. Remove yourself from a fight, tap Lightning Spear, and watch as electrical currents charge through the mob ahead of you. It’s also a useful skill when you want to kickstart a fight!

Tier : 3

: 3 Cost : 10 Mana

: 10 Mana Attack Speed : 50% of Base

: 50% of Base Attack Damage : 127%

: 127% Requires: Level 6, 16 Dexterity, Spear

Barrage

For your third major skill, the tier five ability, I’d opt for Barrage. While Rapid Assault hits fast and hard, and Storm Lance continues the theme of electrical damage-dealing attacks, Barrage allows you to tackle groups relatively easily. Like with Lightning Spear, albeit less situational, you can pop Barrage first to start a fight, dealing damage across a wide area and softening all targets, or use it after Disengage to finish a fight.

The downside to an area-of-effect (AOE) ability is dealing with a boss fight, which is generally a one-on-one showdown. While still effective if it lands right, an AOE isn’t as powerful against a single target.

Tier : 5

: 5 Cost : 16 Mana

: 16 Mana Cooldown : 2.00S

: 2.00S Cast Time : 0.70S

: 0.70S Requires: Level 14, 34 Dexterity, Spear/Bow

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt is available now, with a brand-new class, five new Ascendancy classes, unique items and support gems, and additional endgame content to explore!

