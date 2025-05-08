Rush Endgame With These Path of Exile 2 Huntress Tips

If you spend any amount of time online, you’ll find that, as is common with anything cool on the internet, there’s a ton of discourse surrounding the Huntress in Path of Exile 2. Some find her incredible, myself included. Others think she’s weak, subpar, and squishy. To those doubters, I’d like to emphasize that I’m pushing endgame with a homemade build, playing almost entirely solo, and I find the Huntress to be stronger than any I’ve played previously. If you want to enjoy her the same, here are a few tips to help you get the most out of the Huntress!

Don’t ignore Dexterity on the Passive Skill Tree

Dexterity in Path of Exile 2 measures agility, attack speed, accuracy, and evasion. It’s movement incarnate, and if you’re wise enough to invest in additional attribute points for Dexterity on the Passive Skill Tree, you’ll find the Huntress becomes a highly mobile, hard-hitting, and accurate woman with a grudge and a spear.

That said, don’t be like me. Initially, I incorrectly assumed that dropping points into Strength would ensure a higher damage output with my melee-based attacks and Spear Throw. While helpful in some odd cases, Dexterity reigns supreme here. So hit those nodes!

Lightning Spear dominates all

There are numerous viable builds for the Huntress, including a powerful Bleed build that will likely wind up the go-to for many. However, I’ve found that during my playtime, it’s Lightning Spear dominating enemies. It’s especially useful in clearing groups with the following combo:

Whirling Slash x3 Disengage Lightning Spear

Whirling Slash is an excellent AOE (area-of-effect)attack that creates a whirlwind with your spear, dealing melee damage and causing knockback. Hit that two or three times, then pop Disengage to create a bit of breathing room, and immediately launch Lightning Spear into your Whirling Slash. It’ll combine with the whirlwind, enhancing your lightning damage significantly and wiping mobs with a satisfying pop!

Don’t be afraid to ask for a helping hand in chat

As an active member of the Path of Exile 2 community, I’ll be the first to tell you that those who hang around in global chat tend to be some of the sweatiest die-hard fans in the game. They’re looking to discuss the merits of specific builds or prophesize the end of PoE 2 due to Grinding Gear Games’ decisions. Despite the loud-mouth players bogging down chat, if you take a moment to type out a quick message, a simple, “Hey, can anyone help me beat this boss?” you’ll find numerous players willing to drop everything to help.

That said, Huntress proves rather powerful. I managed to push through to endgame primarily solo, only asking for help for four or five of the big bosses, including Ketzuli and Viper Napuatzi, the former because my build didn’t have enough fire resistance. The latter because, well, it’s Viper. Everyone could use help with Viper.

The point is, don’t hesitate to ask for help, no matter your class!



Path of Exile 2 “Dawn of the Hunt” is on now, and players are rushing to the endgame, so join the fun on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs!