Panzer Paladin is coming to Switch and PC this summer. Tribute Games, who you might remember from Mercenary Kings and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, announced the released window ahead of the game’s return to PAX East this year. I loved it when I played it at last year’s show.
Panzer Paladin is coming to Switch and PC this summer. Tribute Games, who you might remember from Mercenary Kings and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, announced the released window ahead of the game’s return to PAX East this year. I loved it when I played it at last year’s show.