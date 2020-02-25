Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Panzer Paladin
Gif: Tribute Games (Panzer Paladin)

Panzer Paladin is coming to Switch and PC this summer. Tribute Games, who you might remember from Mercenary Kings and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, announced the released window ahead of the game’s return to PAX East this year. I loved it when I played it at last year’s show.

