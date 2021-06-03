Palia Could Be The Chill Animal Crossing MMO Of My Dreams

I want to be there. Illustration : Singularity 6

As much as I love storming castles, raiding dungeons, and waiting for rezzes, sometimes I just want to go online and hang out in a peaceful setting. New community simulation MMO Palia, with its fishing, farming, exploring, and decorating, might just fit the bill.

Palia is the first game from Singularity 6, a Los Angeles-based studio made up of industry vets with a mission to “forge alternate worlds that deepen players’ lives.” Inspired by its members’ stories of identity, friendship, and online social experiences, Singularity 6 sounds like it’s looking to recreate the feeling of community and belonging that gets lost in traditional skill and loot-based fantasy MMOs. That’s what I’m looking for. Maybe Palia can help me find it.

I shall sit on a bench near the fountain all day. Screenshot : Singularity 6

Palia is set in a fantasy world of the same name. Thousands of years ago, humans mysteriously disappeared from Palia. Now, the humans are returning, and we get to be one of them. According to the game’s website, as a newly-emerged human I will be able to choose whether I want to go on adventures and uncover the mystery of humanity’s disappearance—or go fishing. Or farming. Or just sitting around with friends, watching the sun go down. Sounds good to me. Check out the trailer.

I am completely down to be a part of a global community that finds that trailer as enticing as I do. Palia’s guilds are called neighborhoods. I want to join a neighborhood. The official announcement uses the word “cozy” a couple of times. I am all about that cozy life.

My bedroom looks just like this. Mostly. Screenshot : Singularity 6

Palia is currently gearing up for its PC pre-alpha (which you sign up for at its website), so it’ll be some time before we can harvest crops, catch bugs, cook food, and decorate houses together. Really looking forward to seeing how this one comes together.