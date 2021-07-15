10 Gimmick Shooters From The Early 2000s You Might Not Remember

In the late ‘00s, before every game became a MOBA and then pivoted to become a battle royale, it seemed like every other game was a shooter with some sort of gimmick to make it stand out from the Calls of Duty and Battlefields. From gravity manipulation to doing drugs, here’s a bunch of the oddball gimmicks developers came up with to sell us on their mid-budget manshoots.

The mid-to-late aughts were a great time for shooter fans, with new ways to kill a whole bunch of samey enemies dropping on a regular basis. It seemed like publishers were pushing through anything with fast-paced gunplay. To really shine, a game had to either be incredibly good or embrace some sort of eye-catching hook. Since the Entertainment Software Ratings Board frowns on eye-catching hooks, many games implemented unique or not-so-unique gimmicks instead. Despite the flashy stunts games like TimeShift and Fracture employed, many of you are probably considering looking up TimeShift and Fracture on Wikipedia right now. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

With that said, let’s shoot some guns, do some drugs, and completely break the laws of space and time.