The trailer, which also released early June 7, sets players up for expecting as much. In it, the spacefaring game looks infinitely gorgeous like usual, taking players into lime-colored space dense with asteroids and enemies. Wandering these desolate skies should be a bit easier, since update 4.30 introduces a number of quality-of-life improvements, too, like better PlayStation load times and a virtual keyboard for PC VR players to give names to their discoveries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As is standard for all No Man’s Sky updates, no matter how large, Singularity is free on all platforms, which now includes Mac.

 