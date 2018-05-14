Overwatch’s two-year birthday is coming up, and instead of confetti cake, players are getting a competitive mode for “Deathmatch” and a new Deathmatch map called Petra on May 22 . Of course, there will be new skins and dance emotes, too. I cannot wait to see the Doomfist dance.
