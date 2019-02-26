Overwatch’s newest hero, combat medic Baptiste, is now on the PC public test server. He’s officially classified as a support, with a biotic launcher that fires powerful three-round bursts, a grenade alt fire that heals allies, a regenerative healing field, and an immortality field that stops allies from dying altogether. That, powerful as it sounds, is not his ult. Instead, that honor goes to his amplification field, which doubles the damage and healing of allies’ projectiles.

