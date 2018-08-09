Image: Overwatch (Blizzard)

The Overwatch Summer Games event is now live, and as we’ve come to expect, it’s accompanied by a bunch of new skins. This time, all your favorite characters are playing sports ⚾️.



The internet already went wild for the latest D.va skin, but the new skins for Roadhog, Reinhardt, Winston, Ana, Moira, Brigitte, Sombra and especially Zenyatta are just as good. I love his little baseball cap!

You can check out the rest of the summer skins from previous years here, and they will also be available during the Summer Games event. My favorite is still Cote D’Azure Widowmaker, though that new D.va skins is giving it a run for its money.

