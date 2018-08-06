The Overwatch summer event is starting on August 9th, and Blizzard has slowly been revealing new skins in the lead-up. D.va’s new beach-y look has captured fans’ hearts.



Winston and Ana have also had new skins revealed to promote the new Summer Games event, but given that it will take place in a new map based on D.va’s hometown of Busan, she’s gotten some extra attention.

Is it the heart-shaped sunglasses that make this so charming? Or that her mech matches her shirt? In any case, Overwatch fans are head over heels for it.

It’s August, which means summer is drawing to a close. Not too late to grab a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, though.