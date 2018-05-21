As the Overwatch Anniversary skins and emotes trickle out, fans are getting hyped over a few specific ones. Moira’s new dance emote and Symmetra’s magician skin are sending the fandom into a whirlwind of jokes and fanart.



Moira’s dance emote was leaked over the weekend. Whether or not it’s real, Overwatch fans find the idea of Moira dancing like a kid in a goth club to be particularly amusing.

Symmetra’s magician skin was officially revealed today, and it’s just as awesome as the fandom thought it would be.

I love how her arm is a hard-light construct and that she looks a lot like one of my favorite comic book characters, Zatanna Zatara. Overwatch fans can’t stop drawing and goofing on this super cute outfit:

