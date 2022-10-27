Halloween is nearly upon us, my ghouls, gals, and nonbinary pals. To celebrate the goblins of the night, Overwatch 2 will host its annual spooky in-game event, Halloween Terror, through November 8. The event introduces new terrifying skins and a co-op PvE mode, pitting you against hordes of zombie heroes. That’s cool, albeit frightful, but did you know there are also some haunting Easter eggs you can find in the game?

Each year since the first Overwatch’s inception, Blizzard creeps out the seasonal offering, which includes themed character unlocks and season-appropriate map changes. Players seem to enjoy the frights and sights this time, even if it is a massive downgrade from years past. That’s likely thanks to fans who are excited—or spooked—by some of the Easter eggs they’ve come across.

Take the spookified version of the hybrid map Eichenwalde, Adlersbrunn. Typically a castle town overrun by verdant vines, the location has been given the ghostly treatment, with pumpkins strewn about and night taking over. If you make it far enough into the map (usually around the second point), you’ll notice something a little peculiar about a certain dog portrait. Turns out, if you emote at the painting, like saying hello or waving goodbye, the dog barks or whines at you. That’s a good, but creepy, dog.

But wait, there’s more! Players also spotted a new replacement on the map. Normally, in years past, the Dark Souls bonfire can be found in specific corners of Adlersbrunn. Now, however, the bonfire has been swapped out with Bloodborne’s lamp.

These are just two Easter eggs players have dusted off, but I’ve no doubt there are more to find in the event. There are also a buncha spooky Twitch drops you can get your hands on if you use the livestreaming platform through November 6, including a legendary werewolf Winston skin and more.

Overwatch 2 has been going through it since it launched on October 4. Between the copious bugs and server issues, plus the removal of characters and maps (that have only recently come back), many players have dubbed the release a psuedo early access. Blizzard has since responded, outlining a host of planned changes to further stabilize the game’s issues.



