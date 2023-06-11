Overwatch 2 has been in a bit of a bad spot after Blizzard recently announced it was gutting the game’s promised PvE modes. B ut for those who were wondering about t he story missions the company showed off when it revealed the game in 2019, they can rest somewhat easy: Overwatch story still exists, and we got a new glimpse of it during Xbox’s Summer Game Fest showcase.



As Blizzard previously announced, the story missions will launch as part of Overwatch 2's sixth season, with the first of its content launching on August 10. The new trailer shows new scenes between the heroes in the story mode, as well as new modes and content that will come as part of season six. There’s a new Flashpoint mode that is still a bit unclear, a Hero Mastery mode that lets you play hero-specific challenges, a new co-op event that gives the Push robot weapons of his own, and a firing range to hone your aim.

At the very end of the trailer there’s a brief tease of what looks like the new support hero that will launch during season six.