Sigma’s troubles are so bad that Blizzard has removed the gravity-obsessed mad scientist from competitive modes until it can sort things out. In the latest patch, players discovered that they could make Sigma fly forever by using his Gravitic Flux ultimate ability. Under normal circumstances, the hero is able to fly for a brief window while casting this ability, but since the latest patch, players have been able to fly forever after using the attack.

As of right now, Sigma has only been removed from ranked games, but the issue is still present in Quick Play. While the glitch is funny, it’s just as broken in non-ranked matches, so I’m surprised Blizzard hasn’t removed Sigma from the game altogether. It wouldn’t be the first time the team has done that, as Mei and Bastion were both pulled from Overwatch 2 after some bugs with their kits were discovered last year.

The irony of all of this is that Sigma and Doomfist are both the stars of Overwatch 2’s Star Wars-inspired event Starwatch, which launched earlier this week. Aim for the AI-controlled Doomfist, folks. He can’t block your shots anymore.