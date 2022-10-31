It is my sad duty to report to you that Mei, the young ice-wielding hero of the Overwatch series, and Lebron James, the second highest-scoring player in NBA history, have both been deemed to be too buggy to remain in active service and have been disabled.



Of Mei, Blizzard say they are “temporarily disabling” the Overwatch 2 character, and will have her back in two weeks:

We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15.

Advertisement

Lebron, meanwhile, will be out indefinitely:

We are disabling LeBron due to a critical bug with him. We will reenable after the bug is fixed. Thank you for your patience.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Foreo Bear Instant Facelift

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. Take 10% off at Foreo Bear Advertisement

Please note that Lebron is being disabled from the highly successful multiplayer fighting game MultiVersus, in which he appears as his Space Jam character, and not the much less successful and currently 1-5 Los Angeles Lakers, in which he appears in real life.