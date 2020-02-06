Outer Worlds' Switch Port Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Screenshot : Obsidian Entertainment ( The Outer Worlds )

Take-Two Interactive announced in its third quarter earnings report today that The Outer Worlds for Switch has been delayed from its March release until sometime after April of this year.



Private Division, the Take-Two subsidiary publishing the game, announced on Twitter shortly after that the delay was due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We’re delaying Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development” the company said. Virtuos Games, a company other studios frequently outsource work to, is headquartered Singapore but has development offices throughout China.

Over 560 people have died in China with thousands more infected. Earlier today, Nintendo announced shipments of the Animal Crossing Switch going to Japan were also being delayed due to the impact of the virus.

Just last week, Obsidian announced the Outer Worlds Switch port would have a physical release but case for the game would only contain a download voucher for the digital version. Today, Private Division said the when the game does eventually come out the boxed copies will come with actual cartridges.