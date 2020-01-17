Originally slated for a February 28 release, the intriguing Iron Man VR has been delayed to May 15. According to developer Camoflaj, the PlayStation VR exclusive was pushed back in order to deliver on their vision and meet the high expectations of their community. Plus it’s delay season, so these things just happen.
