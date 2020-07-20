Originally set to come out this week, Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC has been delayed until next month. Techland announced a new release date of August 13 for PC so that it work in feedback from the DLC’s beta. Hellraid is a dungeon mode based on a previously cancelled standalone game.
Originally set to come out this week, Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC has been delayed until next month. Techland announced a new release date of August 13 for PC so that it work in feedback from the DLC’s beta. Hellraid is a dungeon mode based on a previously cancelled standalone game.
DISCUSSION