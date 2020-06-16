Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:one piece
one piecekotakueastjapananimemanga
Image: ta_shi12 (Twitter)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
One Piece diehard Take World12 has been uploading his awesome do-it-yourself dioramas to showcase his figure collection. The result is way better than simply storing them in acrylic cases.

For more, follow Take World on Twitter and Instagram. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

