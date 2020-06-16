One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
One Piece diehard Take World12 has been uploading his awesome do-it-yourself dioramas to showcase his figure collection. The result is way better than simply storing them in acrylic cases.
The dioramas are filled with all sorts of details that help bring the One Piece figures to life.
