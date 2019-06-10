E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Last night’s Bethesda press conference was full of cool announcements like Doom Eternal details and Arkane’s rad looking new game Deathloop. It was also much rowdier than past conferences. That’s mostly good: fans had stuff to be excited about. At least one dude was absolutely loving it. To quote him: “YEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAH!”

Part of the fun of having general admission to press conferences is getting a raw reaction from excited fans. Without enthusiastic players and excited devs, we wouldn’t have enjoyed Keanu Reeves telling a crowd that they’re “breathtaking” during Microsoft’s presentation. It’s nice to see real people and real excitement. Hell, the guy who shouted at Reeves apparently got a free copy of Cyberpunk 2077.



What did the one terrifyingly enthusiastic Bethesda guy love? He loved dragons. He loved being the most important part of Tamriel. He loved having more servers. He loved Necromancers. He loved men with beards walking on stage. He loved knowing that Deathloop was “really fucking cool.” We should all be lucky enough to have a man who loves anything we do as much as this mysterious man loved all things Bethesda. You can watch in this fantastic montage by Twitter user theSirToasty.



Presenters were caught somewhere between amused and a bit annoyed. Zenimax Online studio director Matt Firor particularly found many of his announcements cut off by raucous “WOOOOs” and “YEEEEEAAAAHs.” Was this mysterious man a studio employee, psyched to see The Elder Scrolls Online on stage? Was he simply a mega-fan? I don’t know; I wasn’t there to investigate. Whatever the case, those whoops and hollers danced the line between charming and bit disruptive.



Fan enthusiasm isn’t a bad thing. Some of E3’s magic (such as it is) comes from the unbridled excitement of the audience both in person and around the world. Will I remember the Youngblood trailer or details about Doom Eternal’s demons vs. Doomslayer multiplayer mode? Not really. But I will remember this dude shouting “YEEEEEEEEAAAAHHH!”





