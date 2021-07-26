Olympics Commentator Tries His Best To Say 'Gundam'

The bike section of the Olympic triathlons take a nice scenic lap around the giant Gundam statue in Odaiba’s DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, which has led to commentators having to occasionally try and describe the thing.



Advertisement

I can’t speak for other nation’s commentators, but the poor chap handling the BBC’s broadcast was simply doing his best (as captured here by Kero Kero Bonito producer Gus Lobban, thanks!):

To be fair, he’s not too far off! A few years back the original Gundam statue was replaced by a new one, and the new one is from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, so the Unicorn part is almost correct!

Can’t help him with Gandum though.

MORE OLYMPICS STUFF:

Advertisement

The Witcher Fan Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics



We wrote about Russian athlete and The Witcher superfan Vitalina Batsarashkina back in 2016 when she won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol at the Rio Olympics. At this year’s games she’s back with the same Witcher gear, only this time she won gold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, That Was Final Fantasy At The Olympics Ceremony. And There’s More!



For the nerdy among us, Japan is practically synonymous with video games. And if you play video games and happened to watch the opening ceremony for the biggest sporting event of the year, you probably went, “wait a minute, is that...?” Oh, it was. Actually, there was a slew of musical references that will likely only be legible to gamers, particularly those with a penchant for classic Japanese role-playing games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google Celebrates Olympics With An Entire JRPG



Today isn’t the first time a Google Doodle has been a game, but this is surely the most intricate so far. This Friday morning, if you open a new Chrome page or begin a search, you can click on a pixel-art icon that starts an Olympic-themed JRPG, complete with anime sequences by Studio 4°C, played right in your browser.

Advertisement



