While there is somehow still debate over whether Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is truly “country” or not (it’s country as hell), there’s one place I think we can all agree it belongs: in Animal Crossing.



Just like he did with Travis Scott earlier in the year, Overspace has taken the Red Dead-ish banger and turned it into an Animal Crossing tune, with K.K. Slider on vocals and everything else made using sounds from the games.

This will never get old.